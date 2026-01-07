Congress suspends 12 councillors for tieup with BJP in Maharashtra

The Congress on Wednesday suspended from the party 12 newly-elected councillors in Maharashtra's Ambernath Municipal Council along with its block president for forging an alliance with the BJP after last month's civic polls.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

The BJP forged a post-poll understanding with the Congress and Ajit Pawar's NCP in Ambernath town in Thane district, securing a majority of 31 seats, even though the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is the single largest party with 27 members.

After a row over a tie-up between rival parties BJP and Congress, the latter took action against the party cadre.

The Congress suspended its Ambernath block president Pradip Patil. In a letter, the Maharashtra unit of the party also informed him that its block unit has been dissolved.

All the councillors, who were elected on the Congress symbol, were suspended from the party, the letter said, adding that the decision to align with the BJP in the local body was taken without informing the party's state leadership.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "Several councillors, including independents, formed the Ambernath Development Front (Ambernath Vikas Aghadi) by setting aside party symbols and affiliations to oppose the alleged corruption of Shiv Sena at the local level."

"There is no formal alliance between Congress and BJP. But the front was formed without permission and hence show-cause notices were issued," he added.

Twelve newly-elected councillors from the Congress, 14 from the BJP, four from the NCP and one independent came together to form the local front following a meeting at the local BJP office on December 31, and a letter was given to the Thane district collector, informing about the development.

In the December 20 polls to the 60-member council, Shiv Sena won 27 seats, falling just four short of a majority. The BJP secured 14 seats, Congress 12, NCP 4, while 2 independents were also elected.