Home  » News » Blot on our democracy: Rahul Gandhi writes to Speaker

Blot on our democracy: Rahul Gandhi writes to Speaker

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read
February 04, 2026 00:56 IST

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, lodging his strong protest for disallowing him to speak in the House on a matter of national security and terming it a 'blot' on our democracy. 

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media at the Parliament premises during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rahul Gandhi protested being disallowed to speak in the Lok Sabha on a matter of national security.
  • Gandhi claims the Speaker directed him to authenticate a magazine while raising the India-China conflict of 2020.
  • Gandhi argues that preventing him from speaking violates parliamentary convention and raises concerns about deliberate attempts to silence him.
  • Gandhi asserts that the Speaker has a constitutional responsibility to safeguard the rights of every member, including the opposition.
  • Gandhi calls the situation a 'blot' on democracy, protesting the Speaker's actions.

In his letter to Birla, the Congress leader noted that while speaking on the Motion on the President's address on Monday, the Speaker had directed him to authenticate a magazine which he intended to refer to while raising the India-China conflict of 2020.

He said that as per long-standing convention, including repeated rulings of past Speakers, a member wishing to refer to a document in the House is required to authenticate it and affirm responsibility for its contents, which he did.

Thereafter, he said, the Speaker allows the member to quote or refer to the document and it becomes the responsibility of the government to respond, and the role of the Chair stands concluded. 

  

For the first time, LoP prevented from speaking: Rahul

'Preventing me from speaking in the Lok Sabha today not only violates this convention, but also gives rise to a serious concern that there is a deliberate attempt to prevent me, in my capacity as the Leader of the Opposition, from speaking on matters of national security.

'It is worth repeating that national security was a key part of the President's Address, which requires a discussion in Parliament,' Gandhi told Birla in his letter.

He said as an impartial custodian of the House, it is the Speaker's Constitutional and Parliamentary responsibility to safeguard the rights of every member, including those of the Opposition.

The right of the Leader of the Opposition and of each Member to speak is integral to our democracy, he noted.

'The refusal of these basic democratic rights has led to an unprecedented situation. For the first time in Parliamentary history, on the behest of the government, the Speaker has been forced to prevent the Leader of the Opposition from speaking on the President's Address,' the Congress leader said in his letter.

'This is a blot on our democracy, against which I record my strongest protest,' he said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi authenticated a copy of an article in the Lok Sabha which cited former army chief General M M Naravane's unpublished 'memoir' ,but it failed to end the impasse over the matter, leading to a brief adjournment.

With Gandhi insisting on raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Chair Krishna Prasad Tenneti moved on to other Speakers and asked Harish Balayogi of the Telugu Desam Party, an National Democratic Alliance constituent, to speak on the President's address after three opposition MPs refused to speak, showing solidarity with Gandhi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
