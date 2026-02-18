HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Blinkit faces police probe for selling illegal knives

Blinkit faces police probe for selling illegal knives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2026 20:18 IST

x

Delhi Police have launched an investigation against Blinkit for allegedly selling illegal knives online, raising concerns about the availability of prohibited items on e-commerce platforms and their potential use in criminal activities.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points

  • Delhi Police filed a case against Blinkit for allegedly selling knives that violate government-prescribed specifications.
  • The investigation was initiated after police found that individuals involved in crimes had purchased the knives through the Blinkit platform.
  • Police discovered 'Stanley knives' exceeding permissible blade size limits being sold on Blinkit.
  • Searches at Blinkit's dark stores in Delhi and a warehouse in Gurugram led to the recovery of 50 illegal knives.
  • The investigation is ongoing to examine supply chains and identify individuals responsible for stocking and distributing the prohibited knives.

Delhi Police has registered a case against instant delivery platform, Blinkit, for allegedly selling knives that violate government-prescribed specifications after it was found that people involved in crimes had got them delivered online, an official said on Wednesday.

Police found such knives listed for sale on Blinkit while looking for online platforms that sold such items.

 

As per existing rules, knives with a blade length exceeding 7.62 cm and width beyond 1.72 cm fall are prohibited.

Police said the matter came to light during the investigation of some cases where people involved were found to have purchased knives through online platforms.

No immediate reaction was available from Blinkit.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said, "A case was registered on February 14 under relevant provisions of the Arms Act after it was found that certain knives being sold online were in violation of government notifications regulating blade size and specifications."

Investigation and Findings

During verification, police found that a 'Stanley knife' could be ordered through the delivery platform. As part of the probe, police personnel placed an order and examined the product after delivery.

The knife was found to be manually foldable and exceeded permissible limits. Police said the blade measured around 8 cm in length and 2.5 cm in width, making it 'illegal' under the law.

A case was registered and police teams conducted searches on February 15 at multiple dark stores -- small warehouses linked to quick commerce companies -- linked to the platform across Delhi and recovered 16 illegal knives.

On February 16, the operation was expanded to a warehouse in Farrukhnagar in Gurugram, where 32 more illegal knives were recovered, taking the total recovery to 50, police said.

The investigation is underway to examine supply chains, procurement sources and the role of individuals responsible for stocking and distributing the prohibited items. Notices may be issued to concerned entities as part of the probe.

Police said they are also in discussions with various online delivery platforms and have urged them to delist products that violate government notifications.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Blocked, Traced, Recovered: India's Stolen Mobiles
Blocked, Traced, Recovered: India's Stolen Mobiles
Shadow AI Threat Rising
Shadow AI Threat Rising
After 50 years, Mumbai court shuts Rs 7.65 theft case
After 50 years, Mumbai court shuts Rs 7.65 theft case
Be Warned! AI Makes Identity Theft Easier
Be Warned! AI Makes Identity Theft Easier
Rs 5.4 lakh theft at BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's Mumbai flat
Rs 5.4 lakh theft at BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's Mumbai flat

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Odisha twin brothers script history, get identical score in JEE Mains Result 20260:45

Odisha twin brothers script history, get identical score...

Twinkle's Neon Green Moment Is Breaking the Internet!0:38

Twinkle's Neon Green Moment Is Breaking the Internet!

Brazil President Lula lands in Delhi for AI Impact Summit3:10

Brazil President Lula lands in Delhi for AI Impact Summit

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO