HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Shadow AI Threat Rising

Shadow AI Threat Rising

By Pallav Nayak
2 Minutes Read
Share:

August 13, 2025 10:39 IST

Shadow AI, the unauthorised use of artificial intelligence tools, models, or platforms, is emerging as a new threat.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vilius Kukanauskas/Pixabay.com
 

Global data breach costs in 2025 declined for the first time in five years, dropping to an average $4.44 million due to containment driven by AI-powered defences, according to a new report.

In India, such costs increased from $2.35 million last year to $2.51 million in 2025.

Shadow AI, the unauthorised use of artificial intelligence tools, models, or platforms, is emerging as a new threat, according to IBM's annual Cost of Data Breach report.

It studied 600 organisations impacted by data breaches between March 2024 and February 2025.

Dropping their guard

  • 1 in 5 organisations that suffered a cyberattack blame shadow AI for the breach
  • 97% of organisations that suffered AI-related breach lacked proper AI access controls
  • $670,000 added cost of shadow AI to avg breach price
  • 49% of organisations investing in security post-breach
  • 63% Organisations say they lack AI governance policies or are still developing one

Investing in safety

  • $1.9 mn Average cost savings from use of AI in security
  • $4.44 mn Global average cost of data breach in 2025
  • 9% drop in cost of breach from last year ($4.88 mn)

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Pallav Nayak
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IT Firms Caution Employees Amid AI Boom
IT Firms Caution Employees Amid AI Boom
Hospitals Boost IT Spend to Fight Cyber Threats
Hospitals Boost IT Spend to Fight Cyber Threats
Who's Afraid of AI? Bring It On!
Who's Afraid of AI? Bring It On!
'Social engineering and deepfakes are going to increase'
'Social engineering and deepfakes are going to increase'
AI-driven, deepfake-enabled cyberattacks to rise
AI-driven, deepfake-enabled cyberattacks to rise

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments

webstory image 2

India's Highest Paid IT CEOs

webstory image 3

RELAX! AI Can't Take These 40 Jobs Away From You

VIDEOS

Sara Ali Khan celebrates birthday with paparazzi0:54

Sara Ali Khan celebrates birthday with paparazzi

Must Watch! '124-yr-old' Minta Devi from Bihar reveals the truth on Camera6:20

Must Watch! '124-yr-old' Minta Devi from Bihar reveals...

Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Bodycon Dress!0:31

Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Bodycon Dress!

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV