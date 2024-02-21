News
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari to face legal action over 'Khalistani' slur

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 21, 2024 11:09 IST
The West Bengal police on Tuesday claimed that West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari hurled a 'Khalistani' slur at a Sikh police officer during his visit to restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

IMAGE: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a series of posts on 'X', the West Bengal Police expressed outrage and labelled the comment by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as malicious, racial, communally inciting and a criminal act.

The police condemned the unprovoked, unacceptable attack on an individual's religious identity and added that stern legal action is being initiated.

"We, the West Bengal Police fraternity, are outraged to share this video, where one of our own officers was called 'Khalistani' by the state's Leader of the Opposition. His 'fault': he is both a proud Sikh, and a capable police officer who was trying to enforce the law...This comment is as much malicious and racial as it is communally inciting. It is a criminal act. We unequivocally condemn the unprovoked, unacceptable attack on an individual's religious identity and beliefs aimed to incite people to take to violence and break the law... Stern legal action is being initiated," the police said in a series of posts on 'X'.

 

Indian Police Service officer Jaspreet Singh, who was deputed to prevent Suvendu Adhikari from visiting Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, on Tuesday slammed saffron party activists for allegedly dubbing him as a 'Khalistani'.

"Just because I am wearing a turban, you people are calling me a Khalistani? Is this what you have learnt? If a police officer wears a turban and performs his duty honestly, he becomes a Khalistani for you? Shame on you," Singh was heard saying to the BJP workers.

"I am just doing my job. Did I say anything about your religion; why are you speaking about my religion?" he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted the BJP's 'divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries', and condemned the 'audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of Sikhs'.

'As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI. I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation,' she posted on X.

'We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it,' the CM said.

The BJP, however, denied the charge and accused the police officer of not performing his duty as per the Constitution.

"No one has abused him or used the word Khalistani'. He is trying to make an issue," Paul said.

