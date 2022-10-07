BJP wants AAP minister sacked for 'disrespecting' Hindu gods

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sack his minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, accusing him of showing disrespect towards Hindu gods.

IMAGE: Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. Photograph: ANI

No immediate reaction was available from Gautam, the social welfare minister in the Kejriwal government.

Gautam, in a programme at Karol Bagh on Dussehra, showed 'disrespect' towards Hindu deities in presence of thousands of people, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta charged during a press conference.

"This is not an isolated incident, it is in the character of the AAP to insult and disrespect Hindu gods and goddesses. We demand Kejriwal immediately expel Gautam from his Cabinet," Gupta said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also demanded Gautam's sacking, claiming his action could lead to animosity between Hindu and Buddhist communities.

Gautam was present in the programme where vows were reportedly taken by people converting to Buddhism to follow Lord Buddha's teachings and give up worship of Hindu deities.