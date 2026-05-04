Vijayvargiya: Bengal Victory A Gift From Modi, Shah To India

Kailash Vijayvargiya celebrates the BJP's West Bengal election victory as a 'gift' to India from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, citing the end of alleged anti-national activities under the TMC government.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Kailash Vijayvargiya hails BJP's West Bengal victory as a gift from PM Modi and Amit Shah to the nation.

Vijayvargiya alleges BJP workers suffered greatly under the TMC government in West Bengal.

He claims West Bengal became a hub for anti-national activities under TMC rule, including illegal weapons and counterfeit currency.

Vijayvargiya asserts the BJP's win is as important as the abrogation of Article 370 and the enactment of CAA.

He thanks the judiciary for its impartiality and justice in the face of false cases filed against him.

With the BJP on course to win the West Bengal assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday became emotional and said it was a huge gift from PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the people of the country.

He alleged that BJP workers had suffered immensely under the TMC government.

Vijayvargiya's Emotional Response To Bengal Victory

"These are tears of joy. I am not a man who fears," he added.

He was also falsely implicated in serious cases, said Vijaywargiya, who had served as the BJP's general secretary in-charge of West Bengal.

The BJP's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections was as important as the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the elimination of Naxalism, he asserted.

Allegations Against TMC Government

"The BJP's victory in West Bengal is the result of the magic of Prime Minister Modi's leadership and Home Minister Shah's strategy. This victory is a huge gift from Modi and Shah to the people of the country because under Trinamool Congress rule, West Bengal was becoming a centre of anti-national activities," he told reporters here.

During the TMC's tenure, terrorists, illegal weapons, and counterfeit currency were entering the country through West Bengal, said Vijayvargiya.

Asserting that the TMC and its allies were patronising "anti-national elements" solely out of concern for their own positions, the MP minister said West Bengal, under the Mamata Banerjee government, had become a "gateway to compromise the country's internal security".

Addressing media persons in his hometown of Indore, the BJP leader was seen wiping away his tears.

Claims Of Harassment And False Imprisonment

Vijaywargia claimed that during his six-year tenure as the general secretary, 300 BJP workers were murdered in West Bengal, and others were severely harassed.

He suffered immense humiliation while working in West Bengal, and false cases were filed against him and other RSS pracharaks, alleging rape, child trafficking, and other charges, causing him immense mental anguish over the years, Vijayvargia added.

He alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government had made elaborate arrangements to send him to jail by filing false cases.

"I want to thank the country's judiciary. The judiciary is very impartial and has given us justice. That is why I am sitting before you," the minister said, adding that he was not afraid of anyone.