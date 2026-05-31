BJP sweeps Himachal civic polls, Congress suffers setback

The Opposition BJP termed the election outcome as a 'public referendum' in favour of the saffron party, which won key municipal corporation elections in Himachal Pradesh.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BJP wins Mandi, Dharamshala, and Solan municipal corporation elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Congress retains control of the Palampur civic body.

The BJP views the election outcome as a referendum in its favour.

Congress acknowledges the need to review local factors contributing to the results.

Himachal Pradesh is preparing for assembly polls in 2027.

In a major jolt to the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party won Mandi, Dharamshala and Solan municipal corporation elections, while the ruling party managed to retain its mandate in the Palampur civic body.

The BJP termed the election outcome a "public referendum" in favour of the saffron party. However, Congress leader Naresh Chauhan said the polls involving about 15 per cent of the state's electorate can not determine the broader public mandate.

The elections to the four urban local bodies were held on May 17, and the results were declared on Sunday. The contest assumes significance as Himachal Pradesh is headed for assembly polls due in 2027.

The BJP retained the Mandi Municipal Corporation and wrested the Dharamshala and Solan Municipal Corporations from Congress.

Polling was held for a total of 63 seats, and the BJP and Congress bagged 37 and 23 seats respectively in the contest. Three seats went to Independent candidates. Elections were not held in Mandi's Behna ward as no candidate remained in the fray.

The BJP won 12 seats in Mandi, Congress won only one seat, while one seat went to an Independent candidate.

In Solan, where pollsters were predicting a tough contest, the BJP managed to win 10 out of 17 seats, followed by Congress with six seats, and one seat was bagged by an Independent.

In the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, BJP won 11 seats, Congress won five seats, while one seat went to an Independent.

The Congress emerged victorious in Palampur, retaking control by winning 11 out of 15 wards, while the BJP scored victory in four seats.

Polling was held for 17 wards in Dharamshala and Solan Municipal Corporations each and 15 wards of Mandi and Palampur.

The highest polling of 68.97 per cent was recorded in Palampur, followed by 66.78 per cent in Mandi, 60.01 per cent in Dharamshala and 58.32 per cent in Solan.

Addressing the media in Shimla, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal said the results from the four urban local bodies clearly indicate that the people of the state have completely rejected the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

These elections have proved to be a "public referendum" against the state government's "anti-people policies", wherein the public has expressed its confidence in favour of the BJP, he added.

Chief Minister's Principal Media Advisor and Congress leader Naresh Chauhan said that the party would review local factors including the candidate selection process that may have contributed to these results.

He said that the public mandate for the entire state cannot be determined based on the voting patterns of approximately 15 percent of the electorate spread across merely four Assembly constituencies.