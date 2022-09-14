News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP Stonethrowers Clash With Bengal Cops

BJP Stonethrowers Clash With Bengal Cops

By Rediff News Bureau
September 14, 2022 09:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Violent clashes were witnessed in Bengal on Wednesday, September 13, 2022, during the Bharatiya Janata Party's Nabanna Abhijan (March to Secretariat) protest against the Mamata Banerjee government's alleged corruption.

 

IMAGE: BJP protesters throw stones at security personnel at Santragachi in Howrah district. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A security personnel fires a tear gas shell to disperse the BJP protesters at Santragachi. Photograph: PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

 

IMAGE: Security personnel use water cannons to disperse the BJP protesters in Howrah district. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tear gas used to disperse BJP protesters in Howrah district. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: BJP protesters during their Nabanna Abhijan in Howrah district. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The famed Howrah Bridge was closed due to the BJP protest. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A policeman waves a baton to disperse the BJP protesters. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A policeman confronts a lady protester. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A police kiosk in Kolkata's Central Avenue is vandalised during the BJP's Nabanna Cholo protest. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A police vehicle torched during the BJP's Nabanna Chalo protest. Photograph: ANI Photo/ANI pic service

 

IMAGE: Police personnel detain BJP protesters. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An injured BJP protester during the march. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kolkata police and BJP protesters clash during the protest. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Clashes between the Kolkata police and BJP protesters. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Traffic on Howrah Bridge halted by police personnel. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
BJP march turns violent, Kolkata, Howrah turn warzone
BJP march turns violent, Kolkata, Howrah turn warzone
BJP-TMC in spat over Ghosh's anti-Mamata remarks
BJP-TMC in spat over Ghosh's anti-Mamata remarks
'TMC intolerance no match for BJP vindictiveness'
'TMC intolerance no match for BJP vindictiveness'
They can make own decisions: US on India-Russia drill
They can make own decisions: US on India-Russia drill
Malaika or Arjun: Who Gets Your VOTE?
Malaika or Arjun: Who Gets Your VOTE?
How Banks Are Tackling Cyber Frauds
How Banks Are Tackling Cyber Frauds
Shabana Azmi Reunites With Shekhar Kapur
Shabana Azmi Reunites With Shekhar Kapur
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

TMC releases 'Amit Shah Biggest Pappu' t-shirts

TMC releases 'Amit Shah Biggest Pappu' t-shirts

Bengal BJP hires 7 trains to ferry partymen for stir

Bengal BJP hires 7 trains to ferry partymen for stir

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances