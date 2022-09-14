BJP Stonethrowers Clash With Bengal Cops

Violent clashes were witnessed in Bengal on Wednesday, September 13, 2022, during the Bharatiya Janata Party's Nabanna Abhijan (March to Secretariat) protest against the Mamata Banerjee government's alleged corruption.

IMAGE: BJP protesters throw stones at security personnel at Santragachi in Howrah district. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A security personnel fires a tear gas shell to disperse the BJP protesters at Santragachi. Photograph: PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

IMAGE: Security personnel use water cannons to disperse the BJP protesters in Howrah district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Tear gas used to disperse BJP protesters in Howrah district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: BJP protesters during their Nabanna Abhijan in Howrah district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The famed Howrah Bridge was closed due to the BJP protest. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A policeman waves a baton to disperse the BJP protesters. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A policeman confronts a lady protester. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A police kiosk in Kolkata's Central Avenue is vandalised during the BJP's Nabanna Cholo protest. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A police vehicle torched during the BJP's Nabanna Chalo protest. Photograph: ANI Photo/ANI pic service

IMAGE: Police personnel detain BJP protesters. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An injured BJP protester during the march. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kolkata police and BJP protesters clash during the protest. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Clashes between the Kolkata police and BJP protesters. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Traffic on Howrah Bridge halted by police personnel. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com