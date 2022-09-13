News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Howrah turns battle ground as BJP march turns violent, policemen injured

Howrah turns battle ground as BJP march turns violent, policemen injured

Source: PTI
September 13, 2022 17:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Roads around the 19th century iconic Howrah Station resembled a battleground on Tuesday, with brickbats aimed at police personnel flying thick and fast, and drenched protesters hit by water cannons limping to the safety of nearby alleyways and shops.

IMAGE: Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters during their Nabanna Abhijan (march to secretariat) to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government, at Santragachi in Howrah district, Tuesday, September, 13, 2022. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party agitators brought in by special trains for a protest march to the Bengal secretariat turned violent when they found roads leading to the state's seat of power barricaded by riot police.

Dilip Biswas, 34, who had boarded one of the special trains to come to the metropolis from Andal, said, ”I never realised the protest march would turn into such a fierce combat... The police were relentless, while those in the crowd besides me were equally violent.

 

”I don't know who started throwing stones at the police, but after two officers went down like nine pins, they started firing water cannons, burst tear gas shells and lathicharged us.”

The protesters also hurled glass bottles at police personnel, while some of them were seen lifting tree logs to chase security forces away.

Several people on both sides were reportedly injured in the melee.

”I had come here to buy electrical goods for my shop in Serampore without knowing that protests here would become so violent... My pocket has been picked, my eyes are stinging due to tear gas and I have somehow managed to escape being lathicharged. I want to forget this day and just get back home,” said Kaushik Ghosh in a sombre tone.

IMAGE: BJP supporters during their Nabanna Abhijan (march to secretariat) at Santragachi in Howrah district, September 13, 2022. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Meanwhile, a number of BJP leaders, who took part in the rally, were detained by police along with their supporters.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, party leader Agnimitra Paul and hundreds of activists staged a sit-in at Howrah Maidan, after police stopped them from proceeding towards ’Nabanna' (the state secretariat).

The saffron camp has been taking out rallies across West Bengal for the past couple of days, asking party workers to assemble outside the secretariat to protest against the TMC regime's alleged corrupt practices.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mamata aide given CBI custody for cattle-smuggling
Mamata aide given CBI custody for cattle-smuggling
No HC relief for Suvendu in Mamata poll plea
No HC relief for Suvendu in Mamata poll plea
How Opposition Can Take On Modi's BJP
How Opposition Can Take On Modi's BJP
10 Ways STRESS AFFECTS YOU
10 Ways STRESS AFFECTS YOU
Will US Open champ be ready for Davis Cup duty?
Will US Open champ be ready for Davis Cup duty?
First test-flight of Gaganyaan this year: Govt
First test-flight of Gaganyaan this year: Govt
Infy shoots off stern missive to staff on moonlighting
Infy shoots off stern missive to staff on moonlighting
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Bengal BJP hires 7 trains to ferry partymen for stir

Bengal BJP hires 7 trains to ferry partymen for stir

TMC releases 'Amit Shah Biggest Pappu' t-shirts

TMC releases 'Amit Shah Biggest Pappu' t-shirts

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances