BJP spreads unrest in Bengal, fails to protect borders: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre of spreading communal hatred and failing to protect the country's border.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of the Jagannath temple, at Digha in East Medinipur, West Bengal, April 30, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

She also alleged that the families affected by recent violence in Murshidabad were being prevented by the saffron camp from meeting her.

After she arrived in Murshidabad for the first time since last month's riots there, Banerjee said, "Some outsiders and a few religious leaders are trying to incite violence and animosity among communities. Those who are inciting riots are enemies of West Bengal."

In a sharp criticism of the National Human Rights Commission, the Trinamool Congress supremo questioned the panel's priorities in view of the recent visit of its members to Murshidabad.

She also asked whether NHRC members visited BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and ethnic violence-hit Manipur, which is now under the President's rule.

"Did the NHRC visit Manipur and Uttar Pradesh? They were prompt in visiting Murshidabad. Just like online payment platforms came out with front-page advertisements in newspapers a day after the announcement of demonetisation in 2016, the NHRC was quick to visit Murshidabad just after the riots took place. That is why I am saying that it was pre-planned," Banerjee alleged.

"I have unearthed most of the conspiracy, I will expose this before the media. Unfortunately, some media houses played into the hands of the BJP in spreading canards," she claimed.

Accusing the BJP of "foul play", Banerjee claimed that the families affected by the Murshidabad riots were "forcibly" shifted to other places so that they could not meet her.

"The BJP took away the families of those affected by the Murshidabad riots so that they couldn't meet me. Is this not kidnapping? What harm would it have caused, had I met them here and handed over them cheques," she asked.

The chief minister reiterated her warning to the Centre, saying, "Instead of inciting communal violence, efforts must be taken to protect our borders."

She also reminded the ruling party of the Centre of its constitutional responsibility.

"When you are in the chair, you cannot divide the people on religious lines," she added.