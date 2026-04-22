HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mumbai Rally Organisers Face Case After Traffic Chaos

Mumbai Rally Organisers Face Case After Traffic Chaos

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 18:34 IST

x

Mumbai police have filed a case against the organisers of a BJP rally after a woman's viral outburst highlighted the severe traffic congestion caused by the event, which celebrated the women's reservation bill.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mumbai police file case against BJP rally organisers after traffic chaos.
  • The rally was held to celebrate the women's reservation bill.
  • A woman's angry outburst over the traffic jam went viral.
  • Organisers allegedly violated norms related to the rally permission.
  • BJP minister acknowledges the woman's frustration but criticises her language.

With a woman's angry outburst over the traffic jam caused by a BJP's rally in south Mumbai's Worli area going viral, police on Wednesday registered a case against the organisers for alleged violation of norms.

Rally Permission and Alleged Violations

Police had given permission for Tuesday's Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Rally over the defeat of the women's reservation bill but there was a violation of certain norms, said an official.

 

A case in this regard was registered at Worli police station, he added.

Woman Confronts BJP Minister

An agitated woman confronted BJP minister Girish Mahajan on Tuesday when he was speaking to reporters at the rally, shouting at him for blocking roads and causing inconvenience to commuters.

"Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," she said, asking why the rally could not be held at the nearby open ground.

Minister Responds to Criticism

Mahajan on Wednesday said that the woman was in a hurry to pick up her child and her anger was justifiable to an extent, but she used inappropriate language. With some 15,000 to 20,000 women participating in the rally, traffic congestion was unavoidable, he said.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, also known as the women's reservation bill, aims to reserve seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. While proponents hail it as a step towards gender equality, critics have raised concerns about its implementation and scope. Such rallies often require careful planning and coordination with local authorities to minimise disruption to the public.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

worli,bjp rally

RELATED STORIES

'Get out of here': Mumbai woman blasts Maha min over traffic chaos
'Get out of here': Mumbai woman blasts Maha min over traffic chaos
300 women, organisers booked for Shaheen Bagh-like protest in Mumbai
300 women, organisers booked for Shaheen Bagh-like protest in Mumbai
Mumbai Bears Brunt of Quota Agitation
Mumbai Bears Brunt of Quota Agitation
Cong says women MPs manhandled in Lok Sabha
Cong says women MPs manhandled in Lok Sabha
Woman arrested for shouting slogans in front of TN BJP chief gets bail
Woman arrested for shouting slogans in front of TN BJP chief gets bail

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

Tesla launches long-wheelbase six-seater Model Y L in India0:49

Tesla launches long-wheelbase six-seater Model Y L in India

Raashii Khanna's sweet gesture wins hearts0:59

Raashii Khanna's sweet gesture wins hearts

Riteish-Genelia Break Down at 'Raja Shivaji' Trailer Launch2:01

Riteish-Genelia Break Down at 'Raja Shivaji' Trailer Launch

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO