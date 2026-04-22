Mumbai Rally Organisers Face Case After Traffic Chaos

Mumbai police have filed a case against the organisers of a BJP rally after a woman's viral outburst highlighted the severe traffic congestion caused by the event, which celebrated the women's reservation bill.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai police file case against BJP rally organisers after traffic chaos.

The rally was held to celebrate the women's reservation bill.

A woman's angry outburst over the traffic jam went viral.

Organisers allegedly violated norms related to the rally permission.

BJP minister acknowledges the woman's frustration but criticises her language.

With a woman's angry outburst over the traffic jam caused by a BJP's rally in south Mumbai's Worli area going viral, police on Wednesday registered a case against the organisers for alleged violation of norms.

Rally Permission and Alleged Violations

Police had given permission for Tuesday's Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Rally over the defeat of the women's reservation bill but there was a violation of certain norms, said an official.

A case in this regard was registered at Worli police station, he added.

Woman Confronts BJP Minister

An agitated woman confronted BJP minister Girish Mahajan on Tuesday when he was speaking to reporters at the rally, shouting at him for blocking roads and causing inconvenience to commuters.

"Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," she said, asking why the rally could not be held at the nearby open ground.

Minister Responds to Criticism

Mahajan on Wednesday said that the woman was in a hurry to pick up her child and her anger was justifiable to an extent, but she used inappropriate language. With some 15,000 to 20,000 women participating in the rally, traffic congestion was unavoidable, he said.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, also known as the women's reservation bill, aims to reserve seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. While proponents hail it as a step towards gender equality, critics have raised concerns about its implementation and scope. Such rallies often require careful planning and coordination with local authorities to minimise disruption to the public.