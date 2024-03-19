BJP protests over B'luru trader 'attacked' for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Tension prevailed at Nagarathpete here on Tuesday as the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a demonstration in protest against the assault on a trader by a group of youths for allegedly playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' over a loudspeaker in his shop during Azaan (Islamic call for prayer), as two more persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar were among those who were taken into preventive custody by police.

Police said five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, including two on Tuesday.

The BJP had called for a peaceful procession from the shop of the victim, Mukesh, with chanting of 'Hanuman Chalisa' by the participants.

A group of youths objected to Mukesh playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' over a loudspeaker in his shop on Juma Masjid road on Sunday during 'Azaan' and assaulted him, according to police.

"The attack on the trader playing Hanuman Chalisa is very painful to see. Attempts are being made to disturb peace in the society," Suresh Kumar alleged.