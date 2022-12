BJP Protests Against Bilawal Bhutto

Hours after Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's personal attack against Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in New York, Bharatiya Janata Party workers staged an angry protest outside the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi, December 16, 2022.

The BJP will hold protests in all state capitals today, December 17, and its members will burn effigies of Pakistan and Bhutto-Zardari.

