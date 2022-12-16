Govt, BJP come out guns blazing over Bilawal's attack on Modi

India on Friday launched a no-holds-barred attack on Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his 'uncivilised' outburst against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the comments were a 'new low' even for that country.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmayam Jaishankar presiding over the United Nations Security Council briefing on 'Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward', in which he referred to the 'contemporary epicentre of terrorism', New York, December 15, 2022. Photograph: MEA India/Twitter

In a strong condemnation, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Pakistan foreign minister's 'frustration' would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country that has made terrorism a part of its 'State policy'.

'Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like (Zaki-ur Rehman) Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim. No other country can boast of having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities,' Bagchi said.

Bhutto-Zardari's 'uncivilised outburst', Bagchi added, seemed to be a result of Pakistan's increasing inability to use terrorists and their 'proxies'.

The Pakistan foreign minister resorted to a personal attack against Modi and slammed the RSS after External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar highlighted Pakistan's support to various terror groups and described the country as the 'epicentre of terrorism'.

Dr Jaishankar told the United Nations Security Council that the 'contemporary epicentre of terrorism' remains very much active and called for collective action to tackle them. Though the EAM did not name any countries, it was apparent that he was making a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Later, Dr Jaishankar told reporters that the world sees Pakistan as the epicentre of terrorism and recalled then United States secretary of state Hillary Todhman Clinton's blunt message to Islamabad in 2011 that snakes in one's backyard will eventually bite those who keep them.

Reacting to Bhutto-Zardari's comments, Bagchi said, 'These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. The foreign minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus.'

The spokesperson was referring to India's victory over Pakistan on December 16, 1971, which led to the birth of Bangladesh.

Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities and it certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India, Bagchi added.

'Pakistan's indisputable role in sponsoring, harbouring, and actively financing terrorist and terrorist organisations remains under the scanner. Pakistan foreign minister's uncivilised outburst seems to be a result of Pakistan's increasing inability to use terrorists and their proxies,' he said.

The MEA spokesperson said cities like New York, Mumbai, Pulwama, Pathankot and London are among the many that bear the scars of 'Pakistan-sponsored, supported and instigated terrorism'.

'This violence has emanated from their special terrorist zones and exported to all parts of the world. 'Make in Pakistan' terrorism has to stop,' Bagchi said.

'We wish that Pakistan foreign minister would have listened more sincerely yesterday at the UN Security Council to the testimony of Anjali Kulthe, a Mumbai nurse who saved the lives of 20 pregnant women from the bullets of the Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab,' Bagchi said.

'Clearly, the foreign minister was more interested in whitewashing Pakistan's role,' he added.

Pakistan, Bagchi said, needs to change its own mindset or remain a 'pariah'.

Lashing out at Bhutto-Zardari, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said nothing better can be expected from Pakistan as these are the persons who have butchered people in Balochistan.

"Normally that is not the way the foreign minister of any sovereign nation speaks. But it is Pakistan. What can you expect from it? These are the people who have butchered people in Balochistan. These are the people who have butchered people in Kashmir. These are the butchers of Punjab. These are the butchers of Karachi," Lekhi told reporters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party too dubbed Bhutto-Zardari's personal comments against Prime Minister Modi as 'highly shameful and derogatory' and said it will hold nationwide protests against them on Saturday.

'His remarks are highly derogatory, defamatory and full of cowardice and has been given just to remain in power and save the (Pakistan) government,' the BJP said in a statement on Friday.

'It is also aimed at misleading the world and divert global attention from Pakistan's collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy besides simmering differences in the Pakistani army, its deteriorating global relations and the fact that it has become a major sanctuary for terrorists,' the BJP said.

The BJP will hold protests in all the state capitals across the country on December 17 and its members will burn effigies of Pakistan and its foreign minister, according to the statement.

The BJP said the Modi government's rescue mission for students during the Ukarine-Russia war saw even some Pakistani students being evacuated from the conflict zone. The mission was carried out under the guidance of Modi, it noted.

Bhutto's statement against Modi is 'highly condemnable and totally uncalled for', the BJP said.

'The kind of language Bhutto has used is extremely reprehensible which does not reflect the true spirit of statesmanship and also crosses the limit of decency in public life. Does he even have the stature to comment about our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modiji who is a true statesman and a highly respected global leader,' the BJP said.

Bhutto's 'demeaning' statement, the BJP said, has further lowered the image of Pakistan globally.