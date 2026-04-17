BJP, Oppn spar over delay in Women's Quota Act notification

The BJP and opposition parties clash over the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act, raising questions about the government's motives and the fairness of the delimitation process.

Photograph: Sansad TV/YouTube

Key Points The BJP defends the Women's Reservation Act as a historic step towards women's empowerment.

Opposition parties accuse the government of delaying the notification of the Women's Reservation Act.

Concerns are raised that the government is using the Women's Reservation Act to push an 'unconstitutional' delimitation exercise.

The Women's Reservation Act aims to reserve 33 per cent of seats in legislatures for women.

The implementation of the Women's Reservation Act is linked to the delimitation process and census, causing controversy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties on Friday accused each other of playing politics over the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act, with the ruling party backing the move as a "historic" step, while the opposition said the government was "sleeping" over issuing a notification over the law.

Opposition parties also alleged that the government is using the women's reservation to push an "unconstitutional" delimitation exercise.

Women's Reservation Act

The Women's Reservation Act, 2023, which provides for a 33 per cent quota for women in legislatures, was brought into force on Thursday to operationalise amendments currently being discussed in Parliament.

An official explained that bringing the law into force was essential as its proposed amendment will not have come into effect without that.

The constitution amendment Bill became a law but did not become part of the Constitution as the government did not bring it into force.

If a law does not come into force, how can its proposed amendment be implemented. Hence it was brought into force with effect from April 16, the official explained.

Debate Over Implementation Timeline

The 2023 act was notified with effect from April 16 in the midst of the debate in Parliament to amend the same law for its implementation in 2029.

The three bills -- the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 -- are being debated in the Lok Sabha to enable implementation of the quota by 2029.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma hit out at the opposition, alleging its resistance is politically driven.

"The opposition has only one agenda -- opposition for the sake of it. The intent is only to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he told reporters in Parliament House complex.

"As far as delimitation is concerned, it can be passed by a simple majority. It is not a constitutional amendment of the kind being projected. The opposition is free to express its views, but on women's reservation, they should support it," he said.

Government's Defence and Opposition's Concerns

BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi defended the government's move, rejecting allegations of delay or political motive.

"The arguments about delay by the opposition or some southern states are completely wrong," he said.

"Due to reasons such as the Census, it cannot be implemented immediately. A proper mechanism has been worked out for implementation by 2029. There is no politics in this," Tripathi added.

BJP MP Maya Naroliya termed the move a "historic moment" and credited Prime Minister Modi for giving women their due rights.

Quoting the prime minister, she added, "Those who did not support the fight for women's rights will not be forgiven by women."

Congress MP K C Venugopal raised the delay in issuing the notification, calling it an evidence of the government's lack of sincerity.

"The Women's Reservation Bill was passed with consensus in 2023, but it was notified only Thursday night. They talk about women's empowerment, but a constitutional amendment passed in 2023 was brought into force only now. What technicality is this?" Venugopal said.

"At least when you move an amendment, it is the duty of the government to ensure proper notification. On which legislation are you moving the amendment?" he asked.

He demanded wider consultations on the other bills under discussion and sought their withdrawal.

"Withdraw the bills, call an all-party meeting and arrive at a consensus. We are ready to support one-third reservation within the existing 543 seats," he said.

Questioning government assurances in Parliament, he added, "We have seen such assurances in the past as well. They are made on the floor of the House, but are not reflected in law. That is why we are asking - if the government is serious, why don't you put it in the legislation?"

Opposition's Stance on Delimitation

Congress MP Hibi Eden said the party supports the law but opposes linking it with delimitation.

"We supported the government unanimously in 2023. But we are not supporting the delimitation process being coupled with it.This is a blatant attack on the Constitution. Why this urgency now?" Eden asked.

JMM MP Mahua Maji too questioned the timing of the move.

"Why this special session now? The bill was passed unanimously in 2023 and everyone supported it. This looks like a political stunt. Elections are underway in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and many leaders are engaged in campaigning. In such a situation, why this sudden urgency?" Maji asked.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar alleged that the government was misusing the issue.

"We support women's reservation, but why is it being used to hamper the interests of southern states?" he said.

"When the basis of delimitation is the Census, and that process is yet to be completed, why is the government pushing it in this manner? Why is it creating a divide between northern and southern states?" Kumar asked.

TMC leader Kirti Azad also criticised the government's approach, alleging that it does not seem to know what it is doing.

"The bill was passed in 2023 with provisions for Census and delimitation. How can seat allocation be decided without following that process?

"What they say today, they contradict tomorrow. Such an important constitutional exercise cannot be handled in this manner," Azad added.

The Women's Reservation Act has faced numerous delays and debates over its implementation. The linking of the Act to the delimitation process raises concerns about potential gerrymandering and its impact on state representation in Parliament. The next step involves further parliamentary debates and potential legal challenges regarding the delimitation process.