BJP withdraws 1st list of J-K candidates hours after release

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 26, 2024 12:43 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday withdrew its first list of 44 candidates announced for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda at party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, at party headquarters in New Delhi on August 25, 2024. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The BJP's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday evening to finalise the party's candidates for the polls.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is going to polls in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

 

The 90-member assembly of Haryana will go to polls on October 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 4.

In the last assembly elections held in 2014, when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, the BJP had won 25 seats.

The party is making all out efforts to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has tied up with the National Conference, especially in the Jammu region, a BJP bastion since 2014.

Ram Madhav made BJP's J-K poll in-charge with Reddy
NC, Congress seal alliance pact for J-K polls
Omar Abdullah 'will quit politics' if BJP...
'Won't Date A Girl From A Slum'
Govt defends Great Nicobar project amid criticism
'My people are my medal': Vinesh Phogat
'Pack your bags and leave': Basit slams Pak players
