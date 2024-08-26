BJP withdraws 1st list of J-K candidates hours after release

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday withdrew its first list of 44 candidates announced for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda at party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, at party headquarters in New Delhi on August 25, 2024. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The BJP's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday evening to finalise the party's candidates for the polls.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is going to polls in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

The 90-member assembly of Haryana will go to polls on October 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 4.

In the last assembly elections held in 2014, when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, the BJP had won 25 seats.

The party is making all out efforts to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has tied up with the National Conference, especially in the Jammu region, a BJP bastion since 2014.