Rediff.com  » News » EC announces polls in J-K, Haryana, here are the dates

EC announces polls in J-K, Haryana, here are the dates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 16, 2024 16:06 IST
Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases from September 18 while Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on October 1, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Voting will take place for 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, September 25 and October 1, the EC said.

 

Votes will be counted on October 4 for both the assemblies, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference.

The last assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December 2014 and these will be the first assembly elections in the erstwhile state since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
