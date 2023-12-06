News
10 BJP MPs elected to assemblies resign from Parliament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 06, 2023 15:05 IST
Ten of the 12 Bharatiya Janata Party MPs elected to state assemblies in the recent elections resigned from Parliament on Wednesday, and the two others will also quit.

IMAGE: BJP supporters celebrate the party's victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly elections, in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 10 who put in their papers include nine Lok Sabha MPs, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel, and the one Rajya Sabha member, officials said.

 

Two other MPs, Union minister Renuka Singh and Mahant Balaknath, will also be resigning from the Lok Sabha, sources said.

The move is part of the party leadership's process of electing new chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Other MPs who quit included Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Rakesh Singh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
