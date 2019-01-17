BJP MLAs kept in 'confinement' at Gurugram hotel: Kumaraswamy

January 17, 2019 17:30 IST

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for making 'futile attempts' to destabilise his government, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday accused the saffron party of keeping its MLAs in 'confinement' at a hotel in Gurugram.

Grappling with the political turmoil triggered by reports that the BJP was luring Congress MLAs, Kumaraswamy rejected a charge by the saffron party that he was trying to poach their lawmakers.

"Some people tried to misuse you (the media) in spreading a feeling that on January 15 there would be some-kranti (revolution). I feel instead of doing some-kranti they have done some-bhranti (illusion) to themselves," Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy was referring to reports about alleged claims in BJP that there would be 'some kranti (revolution)' by 'Sankranthi' on January 15, the festival of harvests in Karnataka, to suggest that the government would fall.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said BJP state president Yeddyurappa making repeated claims that Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, especially the Chief Minister, was luringhis party MLAs, was 'surprising' for him.

"They are making all kinds of futile attempts (to destabilise the government)...," he said.

The ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and BJP have accused each other of trying to lure the MLAs.

Hitting out at Yeddyurappa for criticising his foreignvisit along with family on New Year's eve when the state was reeling under drought, Kumaraswamy asked the BJP president about his party MLAs now spending time at a five star hotel.

Yeddyurappa had spoken with anger as though only he was concerned about the farmers and difficulties of the people, he said.

"Is Yeddyurappa and party taking stock of the drought situation in Gurugram, sitting at the hotel? Has the situation in Karnataka improved now?" he asked.

The Chief Minister flayed Yeddyurappa for allegedly confining BJP MLAs at a hotel, while pointing out that the ruling coalition legislators were free.

"I am surprised when you (Yeddyurappa) criticise theCongress and JD-S for their inability to keep MLAs together..but, you have kept your MLAs in confinement at a hotel, are there differences between you and your MLAs?

"We have not kept any of our MLAs in confinement, we have left them free," Kumaraswamy said.

"You (BJP) are doing everything (trying to poach MLAs), but now blaming us, if you feel that people will accept whatever you say, you are wrong. Peoplewill give answer to BJP leaders at the right time," he added.