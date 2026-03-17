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Manda Mhatre, BJP MLA, Recovering After Heart Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 16:14 IST

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BJP MLA Manda Mhatre from Navi Mumbai is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack, prompting concern and well-wishes from political figures like Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Photograph: @mieknathshinde/X

Photograph: @mieknathshinde/X

Key Points

  • BJP MLA Manda Mhatre from Belapur, Navi Mumbai, was admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack.
  • Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke with Mhatre via video call to enquire about her health.
  • Mhatre defeated Sandeep Naik in the 2024 assembly elections, adding political context to her profile.
  • The incident highlights the health challenges faced by public figures and the immediate response from political colleagues.

Manda Mhatre, the BJP MLA from Belapur in Navi Mumbai, was admitted to a hospital after she suffered a heart attack, sources said on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Mhatre via video call after learning about her condition and enquired about her health.

 

Political Background

Mhatre had defeated Sandeep Naik, son of BJP leader and Navi Mumbai strongman Ganesh Naik, in the 2024 assembly elections. Sandeep Naik had contested on the NCP (SP) ticket.

Shinde and Ganesh Naik are political rivals.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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