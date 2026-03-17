Manda Mhatre, BJP MLA, Recovering After Heart Attack

BJP MLA Manda Mhatre from Navi Mumbai is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack, prompting concern and well-wishes from political figures like Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Photograph: @mieknathshinde/X

Key Points BJP MLA Manda Mhatre from Belapur, Navi Mumbai, was admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke with Mhatre via video call to enquire about her health.

Mhatre defeated Sandeep Naik in the 2024 assembly elections, adding political context to her profile.

The incident highlights the health challenges faced by public figures and the immediate response from political colleagues.

Manda Mhatre, the BJP MLA from Belapur in Navi Mumbai, was admitted to a hospital after she suffered a heart attack, sources said on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Mhatre via video call after learning about her condition and enquired about her health.

Political Background

Mhatre had defeated Sandeep Naik, son of BJP leader and Navi Mumbai strongman Ganesh Naik, in the 2024 assembly elections. Sandeep Naik had contested on the NCP (SP) ticket.

Shinde and Ganesh Naik are political rivals.