News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amid tussle, Shinde meets ex-Maha CM Manohar Joshi

Amid tussle, Shinde meets ex-Maha CM Manohar Joshi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 28, 2022 21:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday called on veteran Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Leeladhar Dake in Mumbai to inquire about their health.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets  veteran Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi in Mumbai. Photograph: @mieknathshinde/Twitter

Joshi, who is in his eighties, was the chief minister during the first Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state in 1995-99, while Dake was a minister in that dispensation.

A statement issued by Shinde's office said the chief minister visited Dake at his house in Chembur in the morning before meeting Joshi at the latter's office at Dadar in central Mumbai.

 

"Shinde inquired about their health and well-being, and took their blessings. Both the senior leaders were happy that an ordinary Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister, and guided him," the statement said.

Shinde had last month raised a banner of revolt against the Sena leadership.

His rebellion, in which 40 out of the 55 Sena MLAs supported him, led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government on June 29.

The next day, Shinde took oath as the chief minister with Bharatiya Janata Party's senior leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Soon, Uddhavji will only be left with darbaris'
'Soon, Uddhavji will only be left with darbaris'
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
'Uddhav did not think Shinde would backstab him'
'Uddhav did not think Shinde would backstab him'
Pakistan pull out of Chess Olympiad
Pakistan pull out of Chess Olympiad
CWG: India look for shift in attitude, right balance
CWG: India look for shift in attitude, right balance
SC warns Maha not to renotify polls with OBC quota
SC warns Maha not to renotify polls with OBC quota
Row over 'Rashtrapatni' remark reignites gender debate
Row over 'Rashtrapatni' remark reignites gender debate
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rebel Sena MLAs: 'We feel threatened by BJP'

Rebel Sena MLAs: 'We feel threatened by BJP'

Tomorrow Shinde may claim PM's post: Uddhav

Tomorrow Shinde may claim PM's post: Uddhav

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances