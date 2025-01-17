HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BJP lures Delhi voters with Rs 2500 aid for women, Rs 500 LPG

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 17, 2025 17:29 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday released the first part of the party's manifesto for the Delhi assembly polls, announcing Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens.

IMAGE: BJP candidate from Patel Nagar assembly constituency Raaj Kumar Anand files his nomination for the Delhi assembly elections, in New Delhi, January 16, 2025.Photograph: ANI Photo

He also assured all existing public welfare schemes in Delhi will continue if the BJP is voted to power.

Addressing a press conference while releasing the first part of the 'Sankalp Patra', Nadda said the party's manifesto is the foundation for a developed Delhi.

 

Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, he said all corruption charges in the existing public welfare schemes will be investigated.

He promised that a BJP-led Delhi government will approve implementation of the 'Ayushman Bharat ' in the city in its first Cabinet meeting, and also give additional health cover of Rs 5 lakh.

"The BJP will give LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to women from poor sections. One free cylinder will be given each on Holi and Diwali," he said.

The BJP president also promised Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens between the age of 60-70 and Rs 3,000 for those older than 70.

