Delhi polls: BJP's Parvesh Verma faces probe for distributing shoes

The returning officer for the New Delhi assembly segment has directed the police to investigate an incident of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parvesh Verma allegedly distributing shoes to electors at a Valmiki temple in violation of the poll code.

IMAGE: BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly seat, Parvesh Verma holds a 'padyatra' ahead of filing his nomination papers for the Delhi assembly elections, at Janpath in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Citing complaints received about the alleged act of 'corruption', the returning officer has instructed the station house office of the area to initiate the action for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and has sought an action-taken report at the earliest.

Verma, however, claimed that he honoured the sanitation workers by placing shoes on their feet at the temple and no footwear was distributed.

Police sources confirmed that a non-cognizable report (NCR) has been filed based on the complaint against Verma, and further investigation has been initiated.

Under Section 123 of the Representation of People Act, 1951 (1) (A), offering or distributing any gift, gratification, or promise by a candidate or their agent, or by any person with the candidate's consent, to any elector is considered a corrupt practice.

According to the returning officer's order, advocate Rajnish Bhaskar filed a complaint through WhatsApp, alleging that Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate for the New Delhi seat, was distributing shoes to electors at the Valmiki Temple near the Mandir Marg Police Station.

The complainant also submitted two videos purportedly showing Verma "distributing" shoes to women.

Responding to the allegations, Verma, in a statement said that he personally honoured sanitation workers at the Valmiki Mandir by placing shoes on their feet as a mark of respect for their hard work in keeping the city clean.

"No shoes were distributed. Only a few shoes were offered as a mark of respect towards the sanitation workers," claimed an aide of the BJP leader.

The development comes amid corruption charges made against Verma by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his party members, accusing him of trying to sway voters in the BJP's favour using unfair means.