HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi polls: BJP's Parvesh Verma faces probe for distributing shoes

Delhi polls: BJP's Parvesh Verma faces probe for distributing shoes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2025 19:31 IST

x

The returning officer for the New Delhi assembly segment has directed the police to investigate an incident of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parvesh Verma allegedly distributing shoes to electors at a Valmiki temple in violation of the poll code.

IMAGE: BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly seat, Parvesh Verma holds a 'padyatra' ahead of filing his nomination papers for the Delhi assembly elections, at Janpath in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Citing complaints received about the alleged act of 'corruption', the returning officer has instructed the station house office of the area to initiate the action for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and has sought an action-taken report at the earliest.

Verma, however, claimed that he honoured the sanitation workers by placing shoes on their feet at the temple and no footwear was distributed.

 

Police sources confirmed that a non-cognizable report (NCR) has been filed based on the complaint against Verma, and further investigation has been initiated.

Under Section 123 of the Representation of People Act, 1951 (1) (A), offering or distributing any gift, gratification, or promise by a candidate or their agent, or by any person with the candidate's consent, to any elector is considered a corrupt practice.

According to the returning officer's order, advocate Rajnish Bhaskar filed a complaint through WhatsApp, alleging that Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate for the New Delhi seat, was distributing shoes to electors at the Valmiki Temple near the Mandir Marg Police Station.

The complainant also submitted two videos purportedly showing Verma "distributing" shoes to women.

Responding to the allegations, Verma, in a statement said that he personally honoured sanitation workers at the Valmiki Mandir by placing shoes on their feet as a mark of respect for their hard work in keeping the city clean.

"No shoes were distributed. Only a few shoes were offered as a mark of respect towards the sanitation workers," claimed an aide of the BJP leader.

The development comes amid corruption charges made against Verma by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his party members, accusing him of trying to sway voters in the BJP's favour using unfair means.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

AAP alleges BJP bringing 'fake' voters, EC orders probe
AAP alleges BJP bringing 'fake' voters, EC orders probe
Kejriwal launches scheme for priests, changes venue amid protests
Kejriwal launches scheme for priests, changes venue amid protests
High drama as AAP leaders denied entry to PM, CM residences
High drama as AAP leaders denied entry to PM, CM residences
Delhi poll: BJP fields ex-MPs against Kejriwal, Atishi
Delhi poll: BJP fields ex-MPs against Kejriwal, Atishi
Delhi polls: Will it be easy for AAP to retain power?
Delhi polls: Will it be easy for AAP to retain power?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Deepika, Rashmika, Alia, Ananya Say It With Flowers

webstory image 2

5 Ways To Prevent Airplane Ear Pain

webstory image 3

10 Ways To Ace The Bikini Look

VIDEOS

Meet 'IIT Baba' Abhey Singh, Aerospace Engr turning heads at Maha Kumbh10:50

Meet 'IIT Baba' Abhey Singh, Aerospace Engr turning heads...

Tokyo: A city where history shapes modern life3:03

Tokyo: A city where history shapes modern life

PM Modi dedicates three frontline naval combatants to nation2:50

PM Modi dedicates three frontline naval combatants to nation

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD