News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son joins SP

BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son joins SP

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 05, 2022 18:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ahead of the last phase of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Saturday joined the Samajwadi Party.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomes Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, to the party during an election rally in Azamgarh. Photograph: @samajwadiparty/Twitter

"Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi today joined Samajwadi Party," said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a rally in Azamgarh. Earlier in January Rita Bahuguna Joshi sought a ticket from BJP for her son to contest the UP Assembly Elections 2022 from the Lucknow Cantonment seat.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi had also said she would give up her Lok Sabha membership if her son does not get a ticket from Lucknow Cantt seat. But after her son was denied a ticket she said she "respects the decision of the party."

 

Rita Bahuguna Joshi had fought the 2017 elections and defeated Aparna Yadav, the then SP candidate from Lucknow Cantonment.

The elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases starting February 10.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Can Akhilesh Stop BJP In UP?
Can Akhilesh Stop BJP In UP?
'The ground is shifting in UP'
'The ground is shifting in UP'
Should Yogi Be Worried About Akhilesh?
Should Yogi Be Worried About Akhilesh?
PIX: 'Rockstar Ravindra' puts India in driver's seat
PIX: 'Rockstar Ravindra' puts India in driver's seat
How Indian bowlers troubled Sri Lanka on Day 2
How Indian bowlers troubled Sri Lanka on Day 2
1 killed in Manipur poll violence
1 killed in Manipur poll violence
PIX: Kohli gets guard of honour in his 100th Test
PIX: Kohli gets guard of honour in his 100th Test
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'BJP may be inches ahead of SP'

'BJP may be inches ahead of SP'

'UP battle is now between SP and BJP'

'UP battle is now between SP and BJP'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances