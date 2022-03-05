BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son joins SP

Ahead of the last phase of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Saturday joined the Samajwadi Party.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomes Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, to the party during an election rally in Azamgarh. Photograph: @samajwadiparty/Twitter

"Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi today joined Samajwadi Party," said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a rally in Azamgarh. Earlier in January Rita Bahuguna Joshi sought a ticket from BJP for her son to contest the UP Assembly Elections 2022 from the Lucknow Cantonment seat.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi had also said she would give up her Lok Sabha membership if her son does not get a ticket from Lucknow Cantt seat. But after her son was denied a ticket she said she "respects the decision of the party."

Rita Bahuguna Joshi had fought the 2017 elections and defeated Aparna Yadav, the then SP candidate from Lucknow Cantonment.

The elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases starting February 10.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.