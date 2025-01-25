HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BJP leader immerses Kejriwal's effigy in Yamuna

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 25, 2025 16:13 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from New Delhi Parvesh Verma immersed an effigy of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the murky water of the Yamuna over his unfulfilled promise to clean the river so that people could take a dip in it.

IMAGE: BJP leader Parvesh Verma immerses Kejriwal's effigy in Yamuna over unfulfilled promise to clean it. Photograph: @p_sahibsingh/X

Kejriwal's failure to fulfil his promise of cleaning the Yamuna has become evident, Verma told reporters at the riverbank near ITO.

Despite having 11 long years of power and spending Rs 8,000 crore, the AAP government failed to deliver on its promise of cleaning the Yamuna. This is the biggest betrayal with the people of Delhi," he said.

 

Kejriwal claimed he would clean the river by 2025, but the situation has worsened. "By immersing his effigy, we are exposing his failure to the people of Delhi, he said.

The AAP supremo in his campaigns for the Delhi assembly polls admitted that he could not fulfil the promise of cleaning the Yamuna. Now, he has assured people that the river will be cleaned in the next two-three years after AAP comes back to power in Delhi.

Kejriwal's tenure as chief minister has been limited to "hollow promises and false claims," Verma charged and accused the AAP convenor of lacking the intent and capability to clean the Yamuna.

"This act of immersing his effigy in the Yamuna is a reminder to the people that it is time to free Delhi from deceitful promises, Verma said.

This demonstration aims to highlight the "failures" of Kejriwal and AAP government and to send a clear message that the problems of Delhi will remain unresolved as long as the politics of "lies and propaganda" continues, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
