BJP leader slaps Rs 100-cr defamation suit on Kejriwal, Mann

Source: PTI
Listen to Article
January 22, 2025 13:51 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Verma has filed a Rs 100-crore defamation case against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing them of levelling false allegations against him.

IMAGE: AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Photograph: ANI Photo

Verma said if he wins the case, he plans to use the money for development work in his New Delhi constituency, from where he is contesting the February 5 assembly polls against Kejriwal.

 

On Kejriwal's allegation that Verma has called Punjabis a threat to the country, the member of Parliament, said, "I don't need to mention what I and my family have done for the Sikh community."

Verma alleged that thousands of cars from Punjab, carrying AAP ministers, legislators and even their Chief Minister Mann, have entered Delhi in recent days to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"I don't have a problem with their campaigning, but they are influencing voters by distributing CCTV cameras from Chinese companies, liquor, and money," Verma claimed, adding he has filed complaints with the police and the Election Commission.

The BJP leader accused Kejriwal of resorting to lies out of frustration over his party's "imminent defeat."

He also criticised Kejriwal for allegedly insulting Hindu sentiments through his remarks on Ram and Hanuman.

"The people of Delhi will give them a reply on February 5, and on February 8, the lotus will bloom," he said, referring to the BJP's election symbol.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal on X condemned the BJP leader's remarks that cars from Punjab posed a security threat ahead of the January 26 parade.

"Delhi is home to lakhs of Punjabis, whose families and ancestors have made countless sacrifices for the country. Many Punjabis also came to Delhi as refugees during the partition, leaving everything behind and enduring immense suffering. Punjabis have shaped Delhi," Kejriwal wrote in Hindi.

Criticising Verma's statement, Kejriwal said, "By calling Punjabis a threat to the country, BJP has insulted lakhs of Punjabis living in Delhi. This is deeply painful to hear. BJP should apologise to Punjabis.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
