Home  » News » BJP leader booked for inflammatory remarks at Ganesh visarjan

BJP leader booked for inflammatory remarks at Ganesh visarjan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Listen to Article
September 11, 2025 17:56 IST

A case has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MLC C T Ravi for allegedly making inflammatory comments during a Ganesha idol immersion event in Maddur town in Karnataka's Mandya district, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: BJP MLC C T Ravi . Photograph: @CTRavi_BJP/X

On Wednesday, a delegation of senior BJP leaders took part in a mass Lord Ganesha idol immersion event in Maddur town, in an apparent show of strength and to protest against the pelting of stones that occurred during a Ganesha procession on September 7.

 

In his address at the event on Wednesday, BJP leader Ravi allegedly made provocative remarks targeting the minority community.

Based on a complaint of a police officer, a case was registered against the BJP leader under section 196 (1) a (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Maddur police station, a senior police officer said.

So far, 22 people have been arrested in connection with the stone pelting incident in Maddur.

Tension had escalated in Maddur and surrounding areas following the incident on Sunday, with several right-wing organisations staging large-scale protests on Monday. The BJP had called for a bandh in Maddur on Tuesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Stone pelting at Ganesha procession under probe in K'taka
Will attack you inside mosques: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane
'I Felt Enough Is Enough And Quit The BJP'
Cleric booked for 'fatwa' against BJP supporters
Anti-Muslim Attacks: Why Are Rahul, Akhilesh Silent?
