Home  » News » Cleric booked for 'fatwa' against Muslims supporting BJP

Cleric booked for 'fatwa' against Muslims supporting BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 22, 2024 20:10 IST
A Bharatiya Janata Party leader has got a police complaint filed against Islamic cleric Maulana Sajjad Nomani, alleging that he has issued a 'fatwa' calling for the social boycott of Muslims supporting the BJP government at the Centre.

IMAGE: A Muslim group from Old Delhi joins the BJP on March 2, 2024. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

BJP's Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui got the complaint filed at the Tughlak Road police station in New Delhi.

According to the complaint, Nomani, who resides in Lucknow and enjoys significant influence within the Muslim community, issued the controversial 'fatwa' (decree) during the Maharashtra assembly polls.

 

Siddiqui has told police that in a widely-circulated video, Nomani reportedly said Muslims who support the BJP should be shunned, denied greetings and subjected to a complete social boycott.

Nomani has also allegedly said that such individuals should be considered outside the fold of Islam.

In the video, the cleric has allegedly mocked the BJP's Muslim supporters, saying they should rename themselves as 'Ghanshyam', signalling their exclusion from the community.

Siddiqui has claimed that this 'fatwa' has led to severe consequences for Muslims associated with the saffron party, including threats, social isolation and abuses.

'After the fatwa, people have stopped talking to me during Friday prayers and at public places like Nizamuddin Dargah. I have faced abuses on social media and people are boycotting me,' Siddiqui has said in his complaint.

He has also said that he is being followed and receiving death threats, making his life and that of other BJP workers increasingly difficult.

The complainant has urged authorities to take strict action against Nomani for his statements.

He has also attached a link to the video clip to his complaint.

© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

