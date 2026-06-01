BJP gives ticket to Supriya Sule's daughter's future father in-law

Amidst his candidacy for the Maharashtra legislative council elections, BJP's Arun Lakhani navigates the intersection of politics and family, as his son prepares to marry the daughter of NCP MP Supriya Sule.

IMAGE: Industrialist and BJP candidate Arun Lakhani. Photograph: @lakhaniarun1/X

Key Points BJP candidate Arun Lakhani highlights the distinction between political affiliations and family relationships amidst his son's upcoming marriage to Supriya Sule's daughter.

Lakhani expresses gratitude for the confidence shown in him by key BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Lakhani acknowledges the vastness and diversity of the Chandrapur-Wardha-Gadchiroli constituency but remains confident of winning the election.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticises the BJP for prioritising industrialists over grassroots workers in candidate selection.

Elections to 16 legislative council seats from Local Self-Government bodies are scheduled for June 18.

Industrialist and BJP candidate for Chandrapur-Wardha-Gadchiroli seat in the June 18 Maharashtra legislative council elections Arun Lakhani on Monday said politics and family relationships are separate matters.

Lakhani's son Sarang is scheduled to marry Nationalist Congress Party-SP MP Supriya Sule's daughter Revati on June 20.

Lakhani Addresses Family Connection To Pawar Family

"Supriya Tai sent me a congratulatory message. The reference to the Pawar family is natural because it is a large political family and we are related. I do not see anything unusual in that," he told a Marathi news channel after being named the BJP candidate.

Asked whether his political affiliation and family ties to the Pawars created a unique equation, Lakhani said politics is separate and that both sides are committed to their respective ideologies.

Confidence In BJP Leadership And Electoral Prospects

The businessman said he was honoured by the confidence reposed in him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On his electoral prospects, Lakhani said voters in a democracy choose candidates who they believe will work for them and help deliver the benefits of government welfare schemes.

Challenges And Opportunities In The Constituency

The BJP nominee acknowledged the Chandrapur-Wardha-Gadchiroli constituency was vast and diverse, covering three districts with distinct characteristics, including the backward district of Gadchiroli and Gandhian stronghold Wardha.

However, he dismissed suggestions that the terrain would pose difficulties.

"I have travelled extensively in this region earlier during my work with Laxmanrao Mankar Trust. I have connections with people and these three districts are not new to me. The BJP has given me this opportunity and I am confident of winning the election," he said.

Lakhani, who has also served as an administrator with Maharashtra Badminton Association, said contesting a public election would be a learning experience for him, though he hoped the campaign would be conducted in a healthy and sporting spirit.

Congress Criticism Of BJP Candidate Selection

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar took a swipe at the BJP over Lakhani's candidature.

The BJP appears to be giving preference to industrialists over grassroots workers, he told reporters here.

"The Congress has finalised candidates and will contest with full strength. Despite having substantial numerical strength, the BJP delayed announcing its candidates until the last moment, which indicates apprehension within the party," Wadettiwar claimed.

Referring to the Chandrapur seat, he said the Congress had fielded Shailendra Agrawal, the party's national secretary of the Kisan Cell and in-charge of several states.

Elections to 16 legislative council seats from the Local Self-Government bodies and a bypoll from the Nagpur self-government body are scheduled for June 18.

The elections are being held from local authorities' constituencies across Maharashtra, where members of local self-government bodies form the electoral college for electing members to the Legislative Council. These constituencies are spread across several districts.