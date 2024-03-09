News
Rediff.com  » News » Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar's wife meet amid poll face-off buzz

Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar's wife meet amid poll face-off buzz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 09, 2024 10:59 IST
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, possible rivals in the coming Lok Sabha elections, on Friday met and hugged each other at a temple in Baramati tehsil.

IMAGE: NCP-SP leader Supriya Sulemeets Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar at a temple in Baramati. Photograph: X

Speculation is rife that Sunetra Pawar could be fielded by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency against Sule, who is Ajit's cousin and the daughter of party founder Sharad Pawar.

The two women came face to face at Kamleshwar temple in Jalochi village.

 

"After offering prayers at the temple, I happened to meet Supriya 'tai' (elder sister in Marathi). We both exchanged greetings on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and Women's Day," Sunetra Pawar said in a statement.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
