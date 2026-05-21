How Long Will The BJP's Political Dominance Last?

According to pollster Pradeep Gupta, the BJP's current phase of political dominance, which began in 2014, is likely to continue for at least 20 years, mirroring the Congress's historical reign.

Key Points Pollster Pradeep Gupta predicts the BJP's political dominance could last at least 20 years.

Gupta draws a parallel between the BJP's rise and the Congress's historical period of dominance in Indian politics.

The future of the BJP and the NDA depends on the government's performance and meeting increased expectations.

The Congress faces challenges due to 'legacy issues' and perceptions of past misgovernance, hindering its recovery.

The BJP's current phase of political dominance, which began in 2014, is likely to last "at least 20 years", pollster Pradeep Gupta has said.

The Axis My India chief argued that the ruling party's position would remain secure as long as its governance performance does not weaken significantly.

BJP's Dominance Compared To Congress Era

Drawing a parallel with the long period of dominance once enjoyed by the Congress, Gupta suggested that Indian politics was witnessing another cycle of one-party predominance.

"There is a threshold in politics. Earlier, Congress ruled continuously till 1977. After that, it started facing difficulties. In those days, we used to talk about a political generation lasting around 20 years. That 20-year cycle will remain even now," Gupta told PTI in an interview on Wednesday, suggesting that the BJP could similarly remain the central pole of Indian politics for an extended period.

The Importance Of Government Performance

In his view, the future of both the ruling alliance and the opposition depended heavily on the performance of the incumbent government.

"After receiving such a massive mandate, expectations from the BJP have also increased. So the BJP and the NDA will now have to super perform," he said.

"Till the time their performance does not become weak or poor, they will keep winning and the opposition will keep losing," he added.

Challenges For The Congress Party

Gupta said the Congress continued to face the burden of what he described as "legacy issues" related to perceptions of past misgovernance, making its political recovery a longer process.

"Even if you talk about 2029, it would mean around 15 years (out of power for Congress). I feel it may take at least five more years for them to convince the entire country," he said.

Rising Expectations From The BJP

At the same time, Gupta noted that political dominance also raised public expectations.

"When you reach great heights, there is also a tendency to come down later. BJP has also reached that stage where expectations from it have risen," he said.