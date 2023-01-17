Reach out to Muslims without expecting votes: Modi to BJP

At the National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon party leaders to reach out to the minorities, including Muslims, without expecting votes.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the second day of BJP's National Executive Meet, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

In his valedictory address at the two-day National Executive meeting of the BJP in the national capital on Tuesday, Modi spoke about areas where the party needs to be strengthened ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to a source, Prime Minister Modi emphasised on reaching out to people of all religions. He told members to visit universities and churches.

"PM called upon BJP workers to meet Pasmanda Muslims, Bohra community, Muslim professionals and educated Muslims without expecting votes in return," sources said.

Modi also instructed BJP leaders to refrain from unsolicited remarks against any community, sources added.

During the customary valedictory address, PM Modi said this is the best time for India and efforts should be doubled to contribute to the country's development.

He also said the 'Amrit Kaal' should be transformed into 'Kartavya Kaal' as only then can the country progress rapidly.

Modi said under the resolution of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat', all states should cooperate with each other and be accommodative of each others' language and culture.

Prime Minister Modi exhorted all BJP fronts to connect more with the villages in the border areas.

He said BJP workers should play their part in the development of aspirational districts.

Modi also gave the mantra for environmental protection and saving the planet.

On the closing day of the National Executive meeting, the party adopted a political resolution, social and economic resolution and resolution on foreign policies focused on India's G20 presidency.