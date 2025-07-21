HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP anti-Bangla party, targets Bengalis for....: TMC's Abhishek

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 21, 2025 17:26 IST

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party, branding it a 'Bangla-Birodhi' party, alleging that it wants to send Bengalis to detention camps.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee with party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee lead a protest rally against the alleged torture of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states, in Kolkata, July 16, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also claimed that after the 2026 Bengal assembly polls, it is the BJP that will be electorally "sent to detention camps and wiped out" from the state.

"The BJP wants to take Bengalis to detention camps. I want to tell them clearly, after the 2026 elections, it is you whom we will send to the detention camps," the TMC national general secretary said, addressing the TMC's Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata.

 

Claiming that the BJP is a Bangla-Birodhi party (anti-Bengal party), Banerjee alleged that it has consistently targeted Bengalis for speaking their mother tongue. 

"Just because we speak Bengali, we are being targeted. Why doesn't the BJP take action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his continuous attacks on the Bengali language? It shows their true colours," he asked.

Banerjee said that if required, TMC MPs would speak in Bengali in Parliament in the ongoing session.

"Let the BJP try to stop us. If needed, we will speak in Bengali inside Parliament during this session and see if they dare silence our voice," he said.

"They won 77 seats last time. In 2026, we will bring them down and wipe them out electorally. From Diamond Harbour, I had predicted they would be reduced to under 50 seats, mark my words, it will happen," Banerjee said at the rally.

The Diamond Harbour MP claimed that he does not go by predictions but by people's voices.

"I don't make predictions. I analyse. I trust the people of Bengal and their sentiments. And this (central) government is torturing people," he alleged.

Banerjee quipped, "Earlier they used to say 'Jai Shri Ram', now they are saying 'Jai Ma Durga', 'Jai Ma Kali'. Mark my words, in ten months, they will start saying 'Joy Bangla'."

He credited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for first branding the BJP as 'Bangla-Birodhi' (anti-Bengal).

"This was not a political slogan, it is the truth for the BJP," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
