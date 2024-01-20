News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP chief Nadda to skip Ram temple consecration event

BJP chief Nadda to skip Ram temple consecration event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 20, 2024 22:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda will skip the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and instead watch the historic event from the Jhandewalan temple in New Delhi.

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

In a post on X on Saturday, he thanked the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the temple's construction and management, for inviting him to the January 22 "Pran Pratishtha" event.

Noting that the grand temple is being built after 500 years of struggle, he said he will visit it with his family after January 22 for "darshan".

 

Several BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, have been invited to the event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence will be one of the highlights.

The ruling party's leaders are likely to watch the ceremony from different parts of the country along with others, including the masses, amid the suggestion from the leadership that they should visit the temple after January 22 when a large number of guests are expected.

The trust has invited main leaders, mostly presidents, of all key parties.

Almost all opposition leaders invited to the ceremony have declined to attend it, with the Congress calling it a BJP-RSS event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ram temple event: Ambanis, Bachchan among state guests
Ram temple event: Ambanis, Bachchan among state guests
Uddhav 'not invited', Ram Temple chief priest says...
Uddhav 'not invited', Ram Temple chief priest says...
Can't attend a Modi-BJP-RSS Ayodhya event: Rahul
Can't attend a Modi-BJP-RSS Ayodhya event: Rahul
Bachchan, Ambani: Lis of VIPs attending Ayodhya event
Bachchan, Ambani: Lis of VIPs attending Ayodhya event
Temple fever grips Indians, lifts travel demand
Temple fever grips Indians, lifts travel demand
Rs 10,000cr every 15 yrs: Cost of one nation, one poll
Rs 10,000cr every 15 yrs: Cost of one nation, one poll
Falsely promised hotel stays, flights: Pax slams IndiGo
Falsely promised hotel stays, flights: Pax slams IndiGo
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why 4 Shankaracharyas will skip Ram temple event

Why 4 Shankaracharyas will skip Ram temple event

CJI among 5 SC judges invited for Ram temple event

CJI among 5 SC judges invited for Ram temple event

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances