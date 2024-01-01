Uddhav 'not invited', Ram Temple chief priest says...

Reacting to the remarks made by Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray that he has not received invitation for the inauguration event of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Sunday said that invitations have been extended only to those who are 'devotees of Lord Ram'.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to ANI, Acharya Satyendra Das said, "Invitations are only extended to those who are devotees of Lord Ram. It is totally wrong to say that BJP is fighting in the name of Lord Ram, our PM is respected everywhere. He has done immense work under his tenure. This is not politics. This is his devotion."

Acharya Satyendra Das also lashed out at Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on his remarks 'BJP is left now to announce Lord Ram as their candidate'.

"Sanjay Raut has so much pain that even he can't express that, they were the ones who used to fight elections in the name of Lord Ram. Those who believed in Lord Ram are in power, what nonsense he is talking about? He is insulting Lord Ram," the chief priest said.

Earlier, Raut lashed out at the BJP amid the hoopla around the Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya next month, saying that it will seek votes in the name of Lord Ram ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.