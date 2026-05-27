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Home  » News » BJP Candidates Booked For Alleged Voter Intimidation In Punjab

BJP Candidates Booked For Alleged Voter Intimidation In Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 14:48 IST

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Two BJP candidates in Punjab face charges for allegedly attempting to sway voters by distributing liquor and attacking those who protested during the Garhshankar Municipal Council elections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two BJP candidates in Punjab are accused of distributing liquor to influence voters in the Garhshankar Municipal Council elections.
  • The accused allegedly attacked individuals who objected to their activities, resulting in a police investigation.
  • Police seized liquor bottles and a sharp-edged weapon from the vehicles used in the alleged voter intimidation attempt.
  • The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Representation of the People Act, and the Excise Act.

Two BJP candidates were among five people booked for allegedly distributing liquor to influence voters and attacking those who objected, officials said on Wednesday.

Allegations of Voter Influence

The incident took place on Tuesday, hours before polling for the Garhshankar Municipal Council elections.

 

The case was registered at the Garhshankar police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Representation of the People Act and the Excise Act. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Pahlewal; Alam of Birmapur; Rakesh Kumar alias Neetu of Garhshankar; Joginder Kaur, a BJP candidate from Ward number 5 and Vijay Kumari, a BJP candidate from Ward number 3.

Details of the Incident

Kripal Ram, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Garhshankar, along with his nephew Sukhpreet Singh, said they noticed two cars parked near a park in the PUDA Colony area in Garhshankar.

Besides the named accused, some unidentified persons were also allegedly present inside the vehicles and distributing liquor among voters.

The vehicles bore BJP flags and the occupants allegedly had voter lists and campaign material, indicating an attempt to influence voters, police said.

When Kripal Ram objected, Abhishek and Rakesh Kumar allegedly got agitated and, at their instance, one of their associates attacked Sukhpreet Singh with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the commotion, locals gathered at the spot, prompting the accused to flee, leaving behind the vehicles.

Police said both cars have been seized.

During a search, several liquor bottles and a sharp-edged weapon were seized from the cars.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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