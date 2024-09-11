News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP candidate against Vinesh Phogat is...

BJP candidate against Vinesh Phogat is...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 11, 2024 15:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Julana assembly seat in Haryana's Jind district is set to witness a keen electoral bout with the Bharatiya Janata Party fielding Capt Yogesh Bairagi, a former commercial pilot, against Congress' wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat for the October 5 assembly poll.

IMAGE: Congress leader Vinesh Phogat. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Bairagi's name featured in the BJP's second list of candidates for Haryana polls released on Tuesday.

The 35-five-year-old BJP nominee is currently the vice president of Haryana BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and co-convenor of the BJP Sports cell.

 

He expressed gratitude to the party leadership for nominating him from the Julana seat and said he will work hard to ensure the party wins in the upcoming election.

The Julana assembly segment drew attention after the Congress fielded Olympian wrestler Phogat from this Jat-dominated constituency.

Though the wrestler hails from Balali in Charkhi Dadri district, her in-laws' hometown is Julana.

Bakhta Khera village in Julana is the native village of her husband Somvir Rathee. Phogat (30) took retirement from wrestling before foraying into politics.

Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who were at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest against then WFI chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, recently joined the Congress.

Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final, the stage where she was disqualified in Paris after being found overweight by about 100 grams in her 50-kilogramme category weigh-in.

Voting for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Vinesh Slams P T Usha!
Vinesh Slams P T Usha!
Vinesh Phogat: The Warrior Princess
Vinesh Phogat: The Warrior Princess
Vinesh, Bajrang were Congress pawns: Brij Bhushan
Vinesh, Bajrang were Congress pawns: Brij Bhushan
Jabil to set up Rs 2K cr electronics unit in TN
Jabil to set up Rs 2K cr electronics unit in TN
Statue of Unity can 'fall anytime', says X post
Statue of Unity can 'fall anytime', says X post
Why Jr NTR Is 'Very Nervous'
Why Jr NTR Is 'Very Nervous'
Q-comm cos expand Tier-II ops ahead of festival season
Q-comm cos expand Tier-II ops ahead of festival season

More like this

What Mahavir Phogat said on Vinesh joining politics

What Mahavir Phogat said on Vinesh joining politics

Vinesh begins campaign, receives warm welcome

Vinesh begins campaign, receives warm welcome

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances