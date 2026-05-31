BJP backs Arunachal CM Khandu after SC-directed CBI probe into contracts

The BJP comment comes a day after an Assam-based news portal reported that Khandu would resign in view of the ongoing CBI probe, triggering social media speculation across the state.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in New Delhi, May 20, 2026. Photograph: @HMOIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in public work contracts.

BJP leaders dismiss rumours of leadership change and division within the party.

The party warns of disciplinary action against those spreading misinformation.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha files complaint against news publication for false reporting.

The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday backed Chief Minister Pema Khandu amid speculation over his political future following a Supreme Court-directed CBI inquiry, asserting that there is no question of a leadership change while an investigation is underway.

The party's comment comes a day after an Assam-based news portal reported that Khandu would resign in view of the ongoing CBI probe, triggering social media speculation across the state.

The Supreme Court had in April ordered a preliminary CBI inquiry into charges that public work contracts worth approximately Rs 1,270 crore were awarded between 2015 and 2025 to firms allegedly linked to members of Khandu's family. The probe is currently underway.

BJP stance on the CBI probe

Addressing reporters at the party's headquarters here, state BJP president Kaling Moyong said it would fully respect the judicial process and would not take any decision until the investigation reaches its conclusion.

"If the Supreme Court delivers a verdict against the chief minister, the party will take an appropriate decision. But not now, as the investigation is still going on," Moyong said.

Dismissing leadership change rumours

Senior BJP leaders in the state maintained that the party remains united and that there has been "no discussion on a change of leadership" despite attempts to fuel speculation through unverified reports circulating on social media and digital platforms.

Reiterating the support for the chief minister, BJP general secretary Tadar Niglar said all party legislators remained united under Khandu's leadership and dismissed speculations of division within the ruling party.

"All 46 party MLAs are under one umbrella and under one leadership. There is no division within the party," Niglar said.

Action against misinformation

He warned that the party would initiate disciplinary action against those found to be involved in spreading misinformation regarding the chief minister's alleged resignation.

"However, if anyone from the BJP is behind this fake news, we will take stringent action against that individual," Niglar added.

BJP's another general secretary, Junty Singpho, expressed confidence in the judicial system and the chief minister, stating that the truth would emerge through due process.

"We believe in the judiciary, and we also believe in our chief minister. We are confident that he will come clean from these allegations," she said.

BJYM lodges complaint

Meanwhile, the Itanagar district unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Sunday lodged a complaint at the Itanagar Police Station against the publication that carried the report on Khandu's alleged resignation.

According to a statement shared by the BJYM on its official Facebook page, the organisation accused the publication of "spreading false and misleading information with the intent to create confusion and destabilise the political atmosphere in Arunachal Pradesh, and sought legal action against those responsible.