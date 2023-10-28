News
Rediff.com  » News » BJP attempting 'Operation Kamala' to destabalise govt: Siddaramaiah

BJP attempting 'Operation Kamala' to destabalise govt: Siddaramaiah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 28, 2023 15:39 IST
Accusing Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting 'Operation Kamala' to destabalise his government, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday asserted that they will not be successful in their efforts, as none of the Congress legislators will fall victim to it.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

'Operation Kamala' (Operation Lotus) refers to an alleged attempt of the BJP to engineer defection of opponent party legislators to install its own government and to ensure its stability.

 

The CM was reacting to party's Mandya MLA Ravikumar Gowda's (Ravi Ganiga) statement that a team which was behind the fall of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in 2019 was now working to lure Congress legislators with allurements like Rs 50 crore and a minister post, and four legislators have already been contacted, and there is evidence for it, which will be shared soon.

"I don't know, I haven't spoken to Ravi (Ravikumar Gowda), who has made the statement. But, I too have the information that BJP is attempting Operation Kamala to destabalise this government," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on MLA's statement.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he asserted that the saffron party will never be successful as no Congress MLA will fall victim to 'Operation Kamala'.

Gowda had also claimed that BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa's former PA, who had joined JD-S and lost the assembly polls, was among those behind activities to lure legislators.

In his response to Gowda's remarks, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "Big conspiracy is being hatched, but it will not bear fruit. We are aware of everyone's conduct. He (Gowda) has taken a youngster's name, but big people are making efforts in this (Operation Kamala). Nothing will happen."

Recently, Shivakumar himself had alleged that a team is active in the BJP to destabilise the state government, and the Congress legislators have apprised him and Siddaramaiah, as to who is in touch with them and what offer is being made to them.

Urging Congress MLAs not to make any open statements on matters related to the party's internal affairs or regarding the administration, Shivakukumar, who is also the Congress' state chief today said, 'this is both the last warning and request. If such statements are made in the future, it will be inevitable for me to issue notice'.

Gowda had on Friday claimed that Shivakumar will become the CM after two-and-half years of the Siddaramaiah-led government's tenure, which has caused flutters within party circles.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
