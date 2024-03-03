News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP Asansol candidate Pawan Singh opts out after row

BJP Asansol candidate Pawan Singh opts out after row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 03, 2024 14:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh withdrew his name from the Lok Sabha poll contest from Asansol seat in West Bengal on Sunday, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party named him as its candidate from the constituency currently represented by Trinamool Congress's Shatrughan Sinha.

In a post on X, Singh thanked the BJP leadership for his candidature but added that he will not be able to contest from Asansol "due to some reason".

Though he did not specify the reason behind his decision, his candidature had drawn criticism from the Trinamool Congress, which is in power in West Bengal, which alleged that many of his songs were crude and depicted women, including those from the state, in a vulgar way.

 

Asansol is home to a sizeable migrant population, and the BJP had hoped that Singh would be an effective counter to Sinha, the actor-politician who was in the saffron party for decades before walking out in 2019.

The BJP apparently decided to nudge Singh to step aside from the contest to defuse the controversy, more so when the party has seized on the Sandeshkhali row to go after the TMC leadership.

Many women in Sandeshkhali have accused suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates of sexual assault and land grabbing. Sheikh and many of his cronies have been arrested.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP LS list: Shivraj, Scindia in; Pragya Thakur out
BJP LS list: Shivraj, Scindia in; Pragya Thakur out
BJP drops 33 sitting MPs; Mandaviya from Porbandar
BJP drops 33 sitting MPs; Mandaviya from Porbandar
BJP fields Bansuri Swaraj; Bidhuri, Lekhi dropped
BJP fields Bansuri Swaraj; Bidhuri, Lekhi dropped
29 events in 12 states in 10 days: PM's mega outreach
29 events in 12 states in 10 days: PM's mega outreach
Dhruv Jurel: The next big thing for T20 World Cup?
Dhruv Jurel: The next big thing for T20 World Cup?
Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pak PM for a 2nd time
Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pak PM for a 2nd time
Cop, Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattsigarh
Cop, Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattsigarh
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

2024 Polls: Will BJP Triumph In Bengal?

2024 Polls: Will BJP Triumph In Bengal?

BJP sees opportunity in Bengal post TMC-Cong break up

BJP sees opportunity in Bengal post TMC-Cong break up

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances