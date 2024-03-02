BJP 1st list: Bansuri Swaraj makes poll debut; Bidhuri, Lekhi dropped

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its first list of five candidates for the seven parliamentary seats of the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, fielding former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri from New Delhi.

IMAGE: BJP leader and daughter of former External Affairs Minister late Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri Swaraj speaks to the media after being fielded as party's candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The party has changed its candidates for most of the seats in the national capital, including Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Meenakshi Lekhi and Harsh Vardhan.

Besides Lekhi, John Barla is another Union minister who has been dropped from their seat.

Ramesh Bidhuri, who represented South Delhi in the current Lok Sabha, created a controversy last year by abusing Bahujan Samaj Party's Danish Ali during a discussion in the lower house.

Currently, the BJP holds all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats.

The party has fielded Bhojpuri superstar and current party MP Manoj Tiwari from North-East Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi and Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk.

Of the five named candidates, only Manoj Tiwari has managed to get a renomination.

Tiwari is a member of the BJP and has been a Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi constituency since 2014.

In 2014, Tiwari joined the BJP and contested the Lok Sabha elections from the North East Delhi constituency. He won the election by a margin of over 3 lakh votes. He was re-elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The party is yet to announce candidates for the North Delhi and East Delhi seats.

Bansuri Swaraj, while speaking to ANI, expressed her gratitude to the BJP's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I feel grateful. I express gratitude towards PM Modi, HM Amit Shah ji, JP Nadda ji and every BJP worker for giving me this opportunity. With the resolution of 'ab ki baar 400 paar', every BJP worker will work to make Narendra Modi the 'PradhanSewak' for the third time," Bansuri said.

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats, all of which are currently held by the BJP.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, which will fight in alliance, are the two other key political parties in Delhi in the fray.

The AAP and the Congress have announced that they will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together for all seven seats.

-- with inputs from PTI