BJP announces more freebies in Delhi manifesto part 2

Former Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anurag Thakur on Tuesday unveiled the second part of the BJP's Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections 2025.

IMAGE: BJP leader Anurag Thakur launches seond part of party's manifesto for the Delhi assembly election in New Delhi. Photograph: @Virend_Sachdeva/X

Thakur announced several ambitious schemes, including free education for needy students from kindergarten to postgraduate level in government institutions. The manifesto also promises a financial boost for students preparing for competitive exams like the UPSC Civil Services and State PCS, offering Rs 15,000 for up to two attempts.

Under the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stipend Scheme, students from the Scheduled Caste community pursuing technical courses in ITIs and polytechnic skill centres will receive stipends of Rs 1,000 every month.

The BJP has also proposed the formation of an Auto-Taxi Driver Welfare Board, promising Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh accident insurance for drivers. Similarly, a welfare board for domestic workers is on the cards, with the same insurance benefits.

The former union minister also announced that if voted to power in the national capital, the BJP will form an SIT to investigate the AAP government's irregularities and scams.

Thakur also criticised the AAP government for failing to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission in Delhi, reiterating the BJP's commitment to improving infrastructure and welfare if voted to power.

On January 17, Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda released the first part of the party's manifesto. It included assurances of continuing existing welfare schemes and new promises like a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 for senior citizens aged 60-70 and Rs 3,000 for those above 70.

For women, the party introduced the Matru Suraksha Vandana scheme, offering six nutrition kits and Rs 21,000 to every pregnant woman.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the BJP's election manifesto as "dangerous for the country".

He alleged that the party plans to shut free education in government schools and dismantle free health services, including the Mohalla Clinics, if voted to power.

In a press conference, Kejriwal accused the BJP of revealing its "true intentions" in the manifesto and warned voters against supporting the party.

"If the BJP comes to power, they will stop free education, end free health facilities and make it difficult for the poor to survive in Delhi. This is a direct attack on the welfare of the common man," he said.

Kejriwal further appealed to people not to vote for the BJP, claiming that their policies would jeopardise the future of the country and adversely impact the lives of Delhi's poor.

"The BJP's Sankalp Patra is a blueprint for closing government schools and Mohalla Clinics, which have been a lifeline for many," he added.

The BJP, which last ruled Delhi 27 years ago, has struggled in previous assembly elections, securing only three and eight seats in 2015 and 2020, respectively.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi assembly will take place on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.