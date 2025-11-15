HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP, ally JD-U register vote share gains, RJD sees slight dip

BJP, ally JD-U register vote share gains, RJD sees slight dip

Source: PTI
November 15, 2025 00:01 IST
November 15, 2025 00:01 IST

IMAGE: BJP supporters celebrate NDA's lead in the vote counting of the Bihar Assembly election 2025 at the party office, in Patna, November 14, 2025 . Photograph: ANI Photo

The BJP's vote share rose to 20.07 percent from 19.46 percent in 2020, even as it contested 101 seats in these elections compared to 110 constituencies in the last polls, according to Election Commission data.

 

Its ally JD-U recorded one of the most notable gains in this election, with its vote share jumping to 19.26 percent from 15.39 percent in 2020. The party also contested 101 seats this time, as against the 115 seats in the last elections, the EC said.

The RJD, which contested 141 seats, the highest by any one party in these elections, secured 23 per cent but registered a slight dip from its 23.11 per cent share in the previous elections. The party had fielded 144 candidates in the last elections.

The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janjshakti Party-Ram Vilas, which is a part of the NDA, bagged 4.98 per cent of the total votes polled compared to the undivided LJP's 5.66 per cent in 2020. The party had fielded candidates in 135 constituencies in 2020, while this time, it fought on 28 seats.

Among the other INDIA bloc partners, the Congress' vote share slipped to 8.72 per cent, down from 9.48 per cent in 2020. The party fought the last elections on 70 seats, while this time, it fielded candidates in 61 constituencies.

The CPI-ML-Liberation's vote share also dropped marginally from 3.16 percent in 2020 to 2.84 percent this time.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, which contested independently, secured around 2 per cent of the total votes polled. Last time, it had bagged 1.24 per cent of the total votes polled.

Source: PTI
