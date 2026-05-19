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Home  » News » BIT Mesra Teams Up With NESAC For Geospatial Tech

BIT Mesra Teams Up With NESAC For Geospatial Tech

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 19, 2026 21:32 IST

Birla Institute of Technology Mesra and the North Eastern Space Applications Centre are joining forces to advance geospatial technologies through collaborative research and development initiatives.

Key Points

  • BIT Mesra and NESAC have signed an MoU to collaborate on geospatial technologies.
  • The partnership will focus on GeoAI, Remote Sensing, GIS, and Space Technology.
  • The collaboration aims to enhance research, technological development, and societal applications.
  • NESAC will provide geospatial databases and technical expertise to support joint research.
  • Joint seminars and training programmes will be organised to promote Earth observation image analysis.

Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) to formalise cooperation in geospatial technologies.

The MoU was signed at the BIT Mesra campus, in the presence of Dr S P Agarwal, Director, NESAC, Prof Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor, BIT Mesra, and many other dignitaries.

 

Focus Areas of the BIT Mesra and NESAC Partnership

The agreement covers GeoAI, Remote Sensing, GIS, Space Technology, and interdisciplinary geospatial applications, with applicability extended to Master's and PhD programmes, officials said.

"The combined capabilities of both institutions could contribute to research, technological development, and societal applications," said Agarwal.

Expected Outcomes and Academic Engagement

"This collaboration carries potential for impactful research outcomes and quality publications. The academic engagement among scientists, faculty members, and students across both institutions, particularly in GeoAI and geospatial research, reflects sustained institutional commitment to knowledge generation," said Prof Manna.

Duration and Support for Research Activities

The MoU will remain in effect for five years, with a provision for extension. Under the agreement, NESAC may provide geospatial databases, satellite imagery, meteorological datasets, and technical expertise in earth observation and GIS applications to support joint research activities.

Joint Initiatives and Training Programmes

The partnership promotes the organisation of joint seminars, workshops, and training programmes, focusing on Earth observation image analysis and emerging geospatial technologies.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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