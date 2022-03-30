News
Birbhum killings: Three more arrested in TMC leader's murder case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 30, 2022 19:40 IST
Three more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of local Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh in West Bengal's Birbhum district, the police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: The five-member fact-finding committee of the BJP comprising West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and four former IPS officers submits a report on Birbhum violence to the party's national president JP Nadda, in New Delhi, March 30, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

One was nabbed from the West Bengal-Jharkhand boundary in Birbhum, one from Rampurhat and the third from Malda district on Tuesday night, a police officer said.

 

"In CCTV footage, they were seen among those hurling bombs during Bhadu Sheikh's murder. They went into hiding after the incident," he said.

The trio was produced before a court, which remanded them to 10 days in police custody, the officer said.

Earlier, one more person was nabbed over Sheikh's murder.

The fresh apprehensions took the total number of arrests to four.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths questioned an officer of Rampurhat police station, besides witnesses and those arrested in connection with the killing of nine people, including women and children, in Bogtui village following Sheikh's murder.

The CBI sleuths conducted searches in five locations as part of their probe into the incident.

Investigators have prepared a list of firefighters and a few policemen present at the spot during the rescue operation after the incident and spoke with them.

"We need to talk to them again to find out more details," a CBI official said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the killings following a Calcutta high court order, is yet to make any arrest.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
