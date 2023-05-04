News
Rediff.com  » News » Bilawal Bhutto arrives in India to attend SCO meet

Bilawal Bhutto arrives in India to attend SCO meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 04, 2023 15:24 IST
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa on Thursday to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in the first such high-level visit to India from the neighbouring country since 2011.

IMAGE: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto arrives to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting, at Dabolim International Airport in Goa on Thursday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Bhutto Zardari's visit comes amid continued strain in ties between India and Pakistan on a number of issues including Islamabad's continued support to cross-border terrorism.

 

People familiar with the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) conclave preparations said there is no plan for a bilateral meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bhutto Zardari so far as there was no request for it from the Pakistani side.

'On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan's strong commitment to the charter of the SCO,' Bhutto Zardari tweeted ahead of his arrival in Benaulim.

'During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries,' he said.

The Pakistan foreign minister's visit to India is the first such trip from Islamabad since 2011.

