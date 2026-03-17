₹1 Crore Robbery in Hyderabad: Chilli Powder Attack Leads to Arrests

In a brazen Hyderabad robbery, two men were attacked with chilli powder and robbed of ₹1 crore, leading to swift police action and the arrest of three suspects.

Key Points Two men in Hyderabad were allegedly robbed of ₹1 crore by bike-borne assailants.

The victims were attacked with chilli powder, causing them to fall off their two-wheeler.

Police have apprehended three suspects involved in the ₹1 crore robbery at the airport.

Some of the stolen cash has been recovered by the police.

The money is suspected to be linked to 'hawala' transactions, and further investigation is underway.

Two men were allegedly robbed of ₹ one crore by unidentified bike-borne assailants after throwing chilli powder into their eyes here, police said.

The incident happened in Kukatpally police station limits on Monday night and three among the five-six suspects involved in the robbery were nabbed from the airport, a senior police official said. Some part of the stolen cash was recovered, the official added.

According to police, about five-six persons on three motorbikes sprinkled chilli powder into the eyes of the victims who were riding a two-wheeler, causing them to fall after which the accused decamped with the cash.

The victims informed the matter to the police, who took up investigation and apprehended three accused. Efforts were on to nab other absconding persons.

Investigation into Hawala Links

Police said the money is suspected to be linked to 'hawala' transactions. However, further investigation is underway.