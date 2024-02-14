News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Biju Janata Dal backs BJP's Vaishnaw in RS polls 'for Odisha's development'

Biju Janata Dal backs BJP's Vaishnaw in RS polls 'for Odisha's development'

Source: PTI
February 14, 2024 12:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday announced its support for the candidature of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ashwini Vaishnaw in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha.

IMAGE: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacting with Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at the site where three trains met with an accident killing at least 261 people and leaving more than 900 injured, Balasore, Odisha, June 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The candidature of Union minister Vaishnaw was announced by the BJP earlier on Wednesday morning.

Soon after the development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a statement said, the BJD supports Vaishnaw's candidature for the "larger interest of the state's railways and telecom development".

 

"The Biju Janata Dal will support the candidature of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister, railways, communication and information and technology for the larger interest of state's railways and telecom development in the ensuing election to Rajya Sabha-2024," Patnaik said in the statement.

Vaishnaw was elected to the Upper House of Parliament with the BJD's support in 2019.

Earlier on Tuesday, two BJD candidates Debashish Samantaray and Subhasish Khuntia filed their nomination papers for the elections to be held on February 27. The BJD had kept the third seat vacant.

With Wednesday being a public holiday in Odisha on account of Saraswati Puja, Vaishnaw is likely to file his nomination papers on Thursday, the last date for the submission of documents for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha will fall vacant as the terms of Vaishnaw, Amar Patnaik and Prashanta Nanda in the Upper House are due to end in April this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Contest One Direct Poll: Modi Tells RS MPs
Contest One Direct Poll: Modi Tells RS MPs
Karnataka victory to help Cong in Rajya Sabha polls
Karnataka victory to help Cong in Rajya Sabha polls
SC dismisses plea against open ballot in RS polls
SC dismisses plea against open ballot in RS polls
Jarange warns govt of 'Hanuman in Lanka' action
Jarange warns govt of 'Hanuman in Lanka' action
Is Your Child Rude? Doesn't Like To Eat?
Is Your Child Rude? Doesn't Like To Eat?
Wholesale inflation eases to 0.27% in January
Wholesale inflation eases to 0.27% in January
'I have been rejected many times because of my colour'
'I have been rejected many times because of my colour'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Not just LS, RS too to see polls to 68 seats this year

Not just LS, RS too to see polls to 68 seats this year

TMC to send journalist Sagarika Ghose to Rajya Sabha

TMC to send journalist Sagarika Ghose to Rajya Sabha

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances