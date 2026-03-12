Bihar Woman Arrested for Acid Attack on Mother and Daughter Over Jewellery

A woman in Bihar, India, was arrested for an acid attack on a mother and daughter following a heated argument at a jewellery shop over a delayed order, highlighting the dangers of unresolved business disputes.

Police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly throwing acid on a mother-daughter duo during a dispute at a jewellery shop owned by her husband in Bihar's Madhepura district, officials said.

The incident occurred around 11 am at Purani Bazar under the Madhepura Sadar police station area.

According to a statement issued by the district police, the victims had gone to the shop to collect jewellery for which they had reportedly paid an advance in 2022.

An altercation broke out when the shop owner, accompanied by his wife and daughters, allegedly asked them to return after six months to receive the jewellery.

During the argument, the accused allegedly sprinkled acid on the two women in a fit of rage, police said.

Both of them sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment, they said.

An FIR has been lodged based on a complaint by a family member of the victims.

In his complaint, he claimed that he had paid Rs 25,000 in 2022 to Vinod Kumar, the shop owner, with the understanding that jewellery would be provided at the then prevailing rate when his sister's marriage is fixed.

With the wedding scheduled for March 26, his mother and sister had visited the shop on Wednesday and again on Thursday to collect the jewellery after being earlier asked to return the next day, according to the complaint.

However, when they demanded the jewellery on Thursday, the shop owner allegedly told them to come back after six months, it stated.

"The accused persons allegedly abused the women and, in a fit of rage, took out acid from the shop and sprinkled it on them, leaving both injured," the police statement said.

The shop owner is absconding, and search is underway to trace him, police said.